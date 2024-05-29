iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 19,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 20,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. First National Trust Co boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 17,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

EEM opened at $42.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.32. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $43.87.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

