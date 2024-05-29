iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 230,898 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 111% from the previous session’s volume of 109,667 shares.The stock last traded at $129.34 and had previously closed at $130.30.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.95 and a 200 day moving average of $123.83.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2191 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%.
About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
