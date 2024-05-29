iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 230,898 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 111% from the previous session’s volume of 109,667 shares.The stock last traded at $129.34 and had previously closed at $130.30.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.95 and a 200 day moving average of $123.83.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2191 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

