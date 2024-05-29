iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ) Shares Up 1.7%

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ – Get Free Report) rose 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.85 and last traded at $22.68. Approximately 107,392 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 225,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.30.

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.96. The stock has a market cap of $275.56 million, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IEZ. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 58,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 122,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 19,631 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000.

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil Equipment & Services Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Equipment & Services Index (the Index).

