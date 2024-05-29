Israel Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:ISRLW) Short Interest Up 188.8% in May

Israel Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:ISRLW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,800 shares, an increase of 188.8% from the April 30th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.
Israel Acquisitions Price Performance
Shares of ISRLW remained flat at $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday. 8,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,660. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.09. Israel Acquisitions has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.35.
