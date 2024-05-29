Israel Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:ISRLW) Short Interest Up 188.8% in May

Israel Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:ISRLW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,800 shares, an increase of 188.8% from the April 30th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Israel Acquisitions Price Performance

Shares of ISRLW remained flat at $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday. 8,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,660. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.09. Israel Acquisitions has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.35.

About Israel Acquisitions

Israel Acquisitions Corp focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on Israeli technology companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Bee Cave, Texas.

