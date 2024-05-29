Israel Discount Bank Limited (ISDAY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Israel Discount Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:ISDAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.4704 per share on Monday, June 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Israel Discount Bank’s previous dividend of $0.27.
Israel Discount Bank Price Performance
OTCMKTS ISDAY opened at $48.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.05. Israel Discount Bank has a 1-year low of $41.25 and a 1-year high of $58.00.
About Israel Discount Bank
