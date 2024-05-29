ITEX (OTCMKTS:ITEX) Stock Price Up 8%

Shares of ITEX Co. (OTCMKTS:ITEX – Get Free Report) shot up 8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.86 and last traded at $4.86. 2,440 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 1,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

ITEX Stock Up 8.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average of $4.60.

ITEX Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

ITEX Company Profile

ITEX Corporation operates a marketplace in which products and services are exchanged by marketplace members without exchanging cash in the United States. The company's marketplace provides a forum for members to purchase from and sell their products and services to other members using ITEX dollars instead of United States dollars.

