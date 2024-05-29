ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $89.55

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.55 and traded as high as $94.86. ITOCHU shares last traded at $92.57, with a volume of 14,500 shares traded.

ITOCHU Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $66.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.61.

Institutional Trading of ITOCHU

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITOCY. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in ITOCHU in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ITOCHU in the first quarter valued at about $718,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ITOCHU by 13.1% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ITOCHU

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells fiber and garment materials, textiles fabrics, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

