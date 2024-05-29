J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $154.10

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $154.10 and last traded at $154.65, with a volume of 888769 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $158.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.24.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JBHT

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.31). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.30%.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, CEO John N. Roberts acquired 6,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $161.06 per share, with a total value of $998,572.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,955 shares in the company, valued at $50,565,592.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer acquired 5,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $202.99 per share, with a total value of $1,014,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John N. Roberts bought 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $161.06 per share, with a total value of $998,572.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 313,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,565,592.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth $34,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Get Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.