JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd Purchases New Position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 28.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new position in FirstService in the 3rd quarter worth $1,505,000. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its position in FirstService by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 4,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstService by 20.0% during the third quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstService by 42.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on FSV shares. TheStreet downgraded FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on FirstService from $196.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of FirstService in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of FirstService in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

FirstService Stock Performance

FirstService stock opened at $143.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. FirstService Co. has a 12 month low of $134.77 and a 12 month high of $171.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.42. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 71.45 and a beta of 1.01.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). FirstService had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Research analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstService Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.51%.

FirstService Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

