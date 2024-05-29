JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd Takes $369,000 Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd acquired a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AEP. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $87.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.66. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $93.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.64.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

