JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd Takes Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,624,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $695,850,000 after acquiring an additional 129,005 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 3.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,591,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,790,000 after purchasing an additional 124,815 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.1% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,974,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $368,336,000 after purchasing an additional 32,975 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 10.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,831,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,640,000 after purchasing an additional 267,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,624,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,038,000 after purchasing an additional 118,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE AWK opened at $124.59 on Wednesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.34 and a 1-year high of $151.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.78.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $100,814.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

