Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Position Increased by Cape Investment Advisory Inc.

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 14,600.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,379,053 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $825,705,000 after purchasing an additional 29,960 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,333,129 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,560,000 after buying an additional 100,349 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,299,612 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,222,000 after buying an additional 57,717 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,460 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,898,000 after buying an additional 27,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,023,706 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,916,000 after acquiring an additional 224,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.75.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.9 %

JAZZ opened at $105.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.61. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $103.01 and a fifty-two week high of $146.70.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($1.55). The business had revenue of $901.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.99 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 8.61%. On average, analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.38 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Philip L. Johnson acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $119.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,435,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 27,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,342,063.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $231,623.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Philip L. Johnson bought 12,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $119.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,435,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,342,063.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.