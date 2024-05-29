Jensen Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,060 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises 0.1% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $16,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,273,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $15,599,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883,515 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Oracle by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,718,180 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,982,630,000 after purchasing an additional 635,994 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,909,069 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,223,775,000 after buying an additional 204,546 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,210,181,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,471,884 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $897,342,000 after buying an additional 89,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL traded up $1.60 on Tuesday, hitting $124.51. The stock had a trading volume of 6,910,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,990,496. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $99.26 and a 52-week high of $132.77. The stock has a market cap of $342.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.22%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,294.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,294.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 880,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,488,150 over the last quarter. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. HSBC upped their price target on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.76.

Get Our Latest Report on Oracle

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.