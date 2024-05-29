Jensen Investment Management Inc. Has $175.60 Million Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,052,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,135 shares during the period. Ball comprises approximately 1.3% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.97% of Ball worth $175,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BALL. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ball by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 25,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Ball by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ball by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ball by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ball by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BALL shares. Bank of America upgraded Ball from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ball in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ball from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ball from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Ball from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ball currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.23.

Ball Price Performance

Shares of BALL stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,853,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,750. Ball Co. has a one year low of $42.81 and a one year high of $71.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.59.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Ball had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The company’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Ball’s payout ratio is 6.02%.

Ball declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Ball

In other Ball news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,095.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel William Fisher purchased 3,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.56 per share, with a total value of $249,782.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,222,068.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,095.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ball Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

