Jensen Investment Management Inc. Has $5.63 Million Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $5,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,168,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,168,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at $5,314,246. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $281.86. 1,069,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,556. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $287.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $264.47 and a 200 day moving average of $239.05.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.33 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TSCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $277.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.96.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

