Jensen Investment Management Inc. Has $691.25 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,308,327 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 207,500 shares during the period. Stryker makes up 5.2% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $691,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Stryker by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 491,883 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $147,305,000 after purchasing an additional 30,947 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,082 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $1,426,000. Finally, JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 4,886 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stock Performance

Shares of SYK stock traded up $3.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $339.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,871,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,612. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $339.12 and a 200 day moving average of $325.44. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $249.98 and a 12-month high of $361.41. The stock has a market cap of $129.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.91.

Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,414. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Stryker from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.50.

Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

