Jensen Investment Management Inc. Has $7.24 Million Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $7,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 2,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 34,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of OMC stock traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.21. 1,598,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,592,669. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.27. The firm has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.15. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 38.23%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.84%.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $41,984.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,830 shares in the company, valued at $911,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.40.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

