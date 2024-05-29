Jensen Investment Management Inc. Has $851.53 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,426,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 167,975 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises approximately 6.5% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $851,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $4,594,000. Portfolio Design Labs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $1,415,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,246,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $437,512,000 after buying an additional 394,541 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,781 shares in the company, valued at $13,518,796. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.12, for a total value of $1,369,747.96. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 30,702 shares in the company, valued at $9,705,516.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $1,422,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,781 shares in the company, valued at $13,518,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,083 shares of company stock worth $8,959,325. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE ACN traded down $3.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $297.73. 3,363,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,517,781. The company has a market cap of $199.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $288.46 and a fifty-two week high of $387.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $318.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price (down previously from $400.00) on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Redburn Atlantic lifted their target price on Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Accenture from $335.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Accenture from $363.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.24.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

