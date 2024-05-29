Jensen Investment Management Inc. Makes New $3.78 Million Investment in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,778,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $574.00 to $627.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $630.00 to $610.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $595.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $522.91.

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total transaction of $263,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total transaction of $263,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total value of $11,027,870.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,936.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,326. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ULTA stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $381.13. 967,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,522. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $432.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $471.32. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $368.02 and a one year high of $574.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.36.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.49 by $0.59. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 61.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 26.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

