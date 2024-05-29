Jensen Investment Management Inc. Sells 50,647 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,231,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50,647 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises 2.9% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $380,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXN. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 107.6% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 41,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after buying an additional 21,393 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 208.4% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 21.4% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 5.9% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 21,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $1,844,008.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,580,061.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.60. The stock had a trading volume of 8,660,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,675,733. The company has a market capitalization of $181.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.91. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $206.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on TXN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.48.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

