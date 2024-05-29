Jensen Investment Management Inc. Sells 9,190 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,730 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,190 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,141,059,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,895,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $515,995,000 after buying an additional 1,052,228 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 143.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,634,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $383,062,000 after buying an additional 962,987 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 261.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 620,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,022,000 after buying an additional 448,918 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26,060.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 278,090 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $757,430,000 after buying an additional 277,027 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CDNS stock traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $296.21. 1,479,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,426. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $295.80 and its 200-day moving average is $288.05. The company has a market cap of $80.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.77 and a fifty-two week high of $327.36.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 25.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James D. Plummer sold 2,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.40, for a total value of $760,744.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,229,914.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 23,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.52, for a total value of $7,137,051.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,411,437.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James D. Plummer sold 2,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.40, for a total transaction of $760,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,923 shares in the company, valued at $7,229,914.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,637 shares of company stock valued at $32,438,716 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CDNS

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.