John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Declares Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEARCA:JHMU)

John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0978 per share on Friday, May 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th.
John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
JHMU traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.53. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,167. The company has a market cap of $22.55 million, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.08. John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.16 and a one year high of $27.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.79.
John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
