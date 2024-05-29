John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Declares Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEARCA:JHMU)

John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0978 per share on Friday, May 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th.

JHMU traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.53. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,167. The company has a market cap of $22.55 million, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.08. John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.16 and a one year high of $27.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.79.

The John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (JHMU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Utilities index. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds of any maturity. The fund seeks to provide tax-exempt income. JHMU was launched on Oct 31, 2023 and is issued by John Hancock.

