John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Short Interest Up 359.0% in May

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,800 shares, an increase of 359.0% from the April 30th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE HPI traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $16.26. 26,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,516. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a one year low of $12.85 and a one year high of $16.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.93.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.123 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
