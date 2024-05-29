John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Short Interest Up 359.0% in May

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,800 shares, an increase of 359.0% from the April 30th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE HPI traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $16.26. 26,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,516. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a one year low of $12.85 and a one year high of $16.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.93.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.123 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 113,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 40,940 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 274,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after acquiring an additional 24,559 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 147.5% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 23,899 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

