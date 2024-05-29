Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 236 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.65, for a total value of $70,009.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,668,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,807,261.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:MORN traded down $4.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $287.69. 170,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $299.86 and its 200-day moving average is $288.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.12 and a beta of 1.15. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.15 and a 1-year high of $316.05.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $542.80 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Morningstar’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,552,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,981,000 after buying an additional 75,275 shares during the period. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at $9,133,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 285,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,693,000 after buying an additional 68,574 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,957,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $458,481,000 after buying an additional 19,119 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,961,000. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

