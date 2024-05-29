Journey Advisory Group LLC Has $258,000 Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Journey Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,515,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,466 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,622,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,557,000 after acquiring an additional 330,740 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $517,035,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,638,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,467,000 after purchasing an additional 243,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,211,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,238,000 after acquiring an additional 305,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.19. 4,716,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,686,882. The company has a market capitalization of $54.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.74. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $61.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.13 and its 200-day moving average is $56.03.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MNST. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.32.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $38,584,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 777,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,542,532. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

