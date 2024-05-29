Journey Advisory Group LLC Has $4.29 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 41,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 21,393 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 208.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 21,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,160,096.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,160,096.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.60. 8,660,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,675,733. The firm has a market cap of $181.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $206.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.