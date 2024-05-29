Journey Advisory Group LLC Has $583,000 Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Medpace by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,619,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Medpace by 195.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 467,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,162,000 after acquiring an additional 308,816 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,394,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Medpace by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEDP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Medpace from $446.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $395.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.14.

In other Medpace news, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.87, for a total value of $102,467.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,467.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.87, for a total value of $102,467.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,467.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 4,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.58, for a total transaction of $1,915,573.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,894,194.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,291 shares of company stock worth $59,648,117. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MEDP stock traded down $4.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $385.82. The stock had a trading volume of 69,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,163. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $202.02 and a one year high of $421.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $395.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.40.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.75. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 59.74%. The firm had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

