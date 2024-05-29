Journey Advisory Group LLC Has $943,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Journey Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $163.13. 3,000,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,162,733. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.36. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $169.80. The stock has a market cap of $54.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.