Journey Advisory Group LLC Invests $228,000 in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 588.5% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Insider Activity at PPG Industries

In related news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $479,196.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,192.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $479,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,008,192.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy M. Knavish bought 2,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $133.24 per share, for a total transaction of $274,607.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,774,388.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG traded down $1.99 on Wednesday, reaching $127.61. 306,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,682,616. The stock has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.32 and a 52-week high of $152.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.07.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 43.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PPG shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $164.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.47.

Read Our Latest Report on PPG

About PPG Industries

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.