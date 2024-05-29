Journey Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Journey Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,335 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at $41,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 982,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total transaction of $64,215,464.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 644,511,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,144,629,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $29,195,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 653,067,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,132,597,369.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 982,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total value of $64,215,464.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 644,511,850 shares in the company, valued at $42,144,629,871.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,219,033 shares of company stock valued at $518,077,328. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Walmart from $62.00 to $63.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.01.

Walmart Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.04. 13,277,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,646,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.34 and a 12-month high of $65.69. The firm has a market cap of $524.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

