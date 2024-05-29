Journey Advisory Group LLC Sells 2,478 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Journey Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,478 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in RTX by 26.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 140,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,077,000 after acquiring an additional 28,910 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at $1,912,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of RTX by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 13,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at $2,438,000. Finally, AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of RTX by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTX traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.09. 1,765,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,689,592. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $107.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.74.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. RTX’s payout ratio is 98.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RTX. Susquehanna raised their target price on RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised their target price on RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen raised their price target on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.33.

In other RTX news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,049,781.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,166,366.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at $15,757,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,042 shares of company stock worth $12,266,459 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

