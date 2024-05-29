Journey Advisory Group LLC Sells 864 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Journey Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.71. 2,249,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,280,943. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.23. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $163.81.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

