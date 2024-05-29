JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 79.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,020 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,682,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,332,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,017,000 after buying an additional 64,313 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,984,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,475,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,295,000 after buying an additional 756,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of JPM traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,837,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,274,066. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $134.40 and a fifty-two week high of $205.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.92. The firm has a market cap of $572.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.32 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,452,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $596,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,772,311.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,399 shares of company stock valued at $46,713,667 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

