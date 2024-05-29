JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JGGI) Declares Dividend of GBX 4.61

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JGGI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.61 ($0.06) per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of JPMorgan Global Growth & Income stock opened at GBX 550 ($7.02) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 555.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 527.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 30.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 640.23 and a beta of 0.64. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income has a 52 week low of GBX 451 ($5.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 568 ($7.25).

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, with a bias towards large cap companies.

