JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (BATS:JCPI) Stock Price Up 0%

JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (BATS:JCPI – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0% on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.44 and last traded at $46.43. Approximately 4,112 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $46.41.

JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.26.

Get JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1958 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF

About JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCPI. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF by 16.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 196,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,152,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors increased its holdings in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 61,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (JCPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to protect total return by holding a broad portfolio of US investment-grade bonds that is equivalent to those of inflation-protected securities. The actively managed fund makes use of swaps to hedge inflation risk.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.