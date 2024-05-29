JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (BATS:JCPI) Stock Price Up 0%

JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (BATS:JCPI – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0% on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.44 and last traded at $46.43. Approximately 4,112 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $46.41.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.26.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1958 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.
About JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF
The JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (JCPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to protect total return by holding a broad portfolio of US investment-grade bonds that is equivalent to those of inflation-protected securities. The actively managed fund makes use of swaps to hedge inflation risk.
