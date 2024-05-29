Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, an increase of 840.9% from the April 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 366,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Julius Bär Gruppe Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS JBAXY traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.81. 143,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,171. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.06. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $14.52.

Julius Bär Gruppe Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were paid a $0.3417 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. This is a boost from Julius Bär Gruppe’s previous dividend of $0.32. Julius Bär Gruppe’s payout ratio is currently 119.40%.

About Julius Bär Gruppe

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company offers investment advisory and discretionary mandates; structured products, securities execution and advisory, private markets and fund offering; wealth planning, family office services; asset servicing, and lombard lending solutions.

