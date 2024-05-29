Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on May 29th, 2024

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, an increase of 840.9% from the April 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 366,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Julius Bär Gruppe Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS JBAXY traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.81. 143,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,171. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.06. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $14.52.

Julius Bär Gruppe Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were paid a $0.3417 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. This is a boost from Julius Bär Gruppe’s previous dividend of $0.32. Julius Bär Gruppe’s payout ratio is currently 119.40%.

About Julius Bär Gruppe

(Get Free Report)

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company offers investment advisory and discretionary mandates; structured products, securities execution and advisory, private markets and fund offering; wealth planning, family office services; asset servicing, and lombard lending solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.