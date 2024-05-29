Karen Kwan Sells 3,000 Shares of Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Stock

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.01, for a total transaction of C$99,030.00.

Karen Kwan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aritzia alerts:

On Tuesday, May 21st, Karen Kwan sold 1,000 shares of Aritzia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total transaction of C$34,000.00.

On Thursday, May 16th, Karen Kwan sold 5,000 shares of Aritzia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total transaction of C$170,000.00.

Aritzia Price Performance

Shares of Aritzia stock traded down C$0.72 on Tuesday, reaching C$32.62. 212,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,322. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$35.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$32.35. Aritzia Inc. has a one year low of C$20.67 and a one year high of C$41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.80, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of C$2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 47.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aritzia ( TSE:ATZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$681.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$681.70 million. Aritzia had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 10.55%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aritzia Inc. will post 1.7411386 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$39.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$34.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.60.

Read Our Latest Report on ATZ

Aritzia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.