Karen Kwan Sells 3,000 Shares of Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Stock

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.01, for a total transaction of C$99,030.00.
Karen Kwan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 21st, Karen Kwan sold 1,000 shares of Aritzia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total transaction of C$34,000.00.
- On Thursday, May 16th, Karen Kwan sold 5,000 shares of Aritzia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total transaction of C$170,000.00.
Aritzia Price Performance
Shares of Aritzia stock traded down C$0.72 on Tuesday, reaching C$32.62. 212,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,322. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$35.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$32.35. Aritzia Inc. has a one year low of C$20.67 and a one year high of C$41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.80, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of C$2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 47.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.84.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$39.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$34.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.60.
Aritzia Company Profile
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.
