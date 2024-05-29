Kibo Energy (LON:KIBO) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.04

Kibo Energy PLC (LON:KIBO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00). Kibo Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00), with a volume of 1,250,000 shares traded.

Kibo Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £1.31 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of -0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.44, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Kibo Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kibo Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops energy projects in Sub Saharan Africa and the United Kingdom. The company holds a 65% interest in the Sustineri Energy project located in South Africa; and 100% interest in the Southport project located in Merseyside, north-west of England.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kibo Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kibo Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.