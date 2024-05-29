Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.38.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KNX. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $47.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $45.55 and a 12 month high of $60.99.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.52%.

Insider Activity at Knight-Swift Transportation

In related news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total value of $112,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,118 shares in the company, valued at $287,836.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 86.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 32,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 15,268 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter worth $3,162,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter worth $1,935,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 11.0% in the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 98,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,337 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Articles

