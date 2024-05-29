Know Labs’ (KNW) Speculative Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Know Labs (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 66.14% from the stock’s current price.

Know Labs Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of Know Labs stock opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.54. Know Labs has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $1.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Know Labs

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNW. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Know Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Know Labs in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Know Labs by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 23.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Know Labs Company Profile

Know Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary sensor technology by radio and microwave spectroscopy in the United States. The company's proprietary platform technologies include ChromaID and Bio-RFID technologies that utilizes electromagnetic energy to detect, record, identify, and measure the signature of said materials or analytes.

