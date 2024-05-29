Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a growth of 1,241.7% from the April 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Leafbuyer Technologies Trading Up 3.6 %
OTCMKTS:LBUY traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.02. 92,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,105. Leafbuyer Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03.
