Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a growth of 1,241.7% from the April 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Leafbuyer Technologies Trading Up 3.6 %

OTCMKTS:LBUY traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.02. 92,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,105. Leafbuyer Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03.

About Leafbuyer Technologies

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, LB Media Group, LLC, provides online resources for cannabis deals and specials in the United States. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

