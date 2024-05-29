Legacy Advisors LLC Acquires 736 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Corteva by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 262,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,567,000 after acquiring an additional 18,973 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Corteva by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 346,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,609,000 after buying an additional 25,852 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 434,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,811,000 after purchasing an additional 14,683 shares during the period. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 549,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,343,000 after buying an additional 40,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $687,391.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at $764,491.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $1,826,381.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,144.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $687,391.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,491.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,556 shares of company stock valued at $4,795,016. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Performance

CTVA stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.36. 2,539,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,558,802. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.08 and its 200 day moving average is $51.63. The stock has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.48, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $58.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTVA. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Corteva from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Corteva from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.05.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

