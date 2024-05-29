Legacy Advisors LLC Buys 185 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,650 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its position in Starbucks by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 324 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC dropped their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,750 shares of company stock worth $642,050. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,825,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,267,791. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.56 and a 200 day moving average of $91.35. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.80 and a one year high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. Starbucks’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.81%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

