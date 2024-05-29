Legacy Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Legacy Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the quarter. Bentley Systems makes up 1.3% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Legacy Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Bentley Systems worth $10,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 17,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSY traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.72. 1,642,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,858. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $57.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 49.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $337.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.00 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 28.09%. Analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Bentley Systems from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

Insider Activity at Bentley Systems

In related news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 17,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $936,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,150,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,291,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 17,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $936,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,150,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,291,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 118,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $6,543,384.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,031,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,919,483.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 284,315 shares of company stock valued at $15,148,243 over the last three months. 21.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

