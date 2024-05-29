Legacy Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Legacy Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at $204,218,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at $154,667,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at $126,794,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 740,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,553,000 after acquiring an additional 384,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 810,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $148,516,000 after acquiring an additional 289,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EFX traded down $3.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.51. 768,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.88. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.95 and a 12-month high of $275.10.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $13,143,735.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,623,649. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Equifax news, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $3,178,168.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,126,083.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $13,143,735.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,623,649. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EFX shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $291.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.19.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

