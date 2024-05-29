Legacy Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Legacy Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,242 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,771 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 33,270 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at $1,330,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.6% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 97,306 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,808,000 after purchasing an additional 9,351 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.9% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 4,669 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $210.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,887,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,745,964. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $104.33 and a 1-year high of $217.43. The firm has a market cap of $234.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $177.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.48.

Get Our Latest Analysis on QUALCOMM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total transaction of $218,858.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 358 shares in the company, valued at $70,207.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total value of $218,858.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,207.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total value of $616,684.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,947.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,074 shares of company stock worth $12,258,386. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.