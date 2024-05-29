Legacy Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 14.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 73,666,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,033,541,000 after purchasing an additional 9,341,798 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,621,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $353,576,000 after acquiring an additional 7,097,074 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 25,423,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $350,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976,676 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 1,447.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,756,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $518,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514,195 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,642,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $395,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ET. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.43.

Energy Transfer Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ET traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.33. 5,894,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,249,759. The firm has a market cap of $51.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.69. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $21.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 116.51%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

