Legacy Advisors LLC Has $1.71 Million Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Legacy Advisors LLC lessened its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of KLA by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 144,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,181,000 after buying an additional 12,173 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KLA by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of KLA by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 13,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLA stock traded up $7.08 on Tuesday, hitting $786.14. The company had a trading volume of 601,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,043. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.33. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $437.20 and a 1 year high of $791.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $705.67 and a 200-day moving average of $640.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.14.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. KLA’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $5,953,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,399,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total value of $803,563.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,726,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $5,953,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,399,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,136 shares of company stock valued at $24,016,781. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. Barclays upped their target price on KLA from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on KLA from $685.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on KLA from $692.00 to $698.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $750.00 price target (up previously from $625.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $727.15.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

