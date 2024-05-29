Legacy Advisors LLC Has $2.06 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Legacy Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 162.3% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 65,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after buying an additional 40,685 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 40,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 8,153 shares during the period. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,856,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.45. 3,276,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,420,830. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $80.82. The company has a market cap of $54.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.69.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

