Legacy Advisors LLC Has $4.59 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Legacy Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,120 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 6,403 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for approximately 0.6% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 4,687.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 55,294 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 54,139 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 632,393 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $60,469,000 after buying an additional 40,243 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in NIKE by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,557 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 16,398 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in NIKE by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 726,881 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $69,504,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on NKE. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.26.

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.97. The stock had a trading volume of 10,832,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,234,168. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.07. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $68,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

